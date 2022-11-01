The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 689,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,377,000 after acquiring an additional 144,257 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $1,480,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

NYSE KO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 66,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.