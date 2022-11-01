The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.30% of The Ensign Group worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,260,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile



The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

