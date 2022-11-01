The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,200 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 849,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. 139,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $794.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.