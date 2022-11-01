The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €6.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($7.04) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €6.88 ($7.02) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a 12-month high of €15.55 ($15.87). The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.67.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.