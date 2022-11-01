The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 251.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.