The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Mosaic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 185,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,542,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.