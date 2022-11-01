The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 14,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $182.78. 2,154,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,849. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.33.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

