The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
WMB stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. 263,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,407. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.
WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
