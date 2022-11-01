Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 14,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,804. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $666.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Theravance Biopharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

