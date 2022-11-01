TheStreet Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

