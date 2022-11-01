TheStreet Upgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to C

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 3.4 %

JKS stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.43 and a beta of 0.74.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $4,106,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

