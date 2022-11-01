Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.