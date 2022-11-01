Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 49.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 76.1% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $318.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.19. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.