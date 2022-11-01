Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 41,424 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,068,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.7% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $328.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.42.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.