TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $20.25 Million Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 4.45% of nLIGHT worth $20,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,340,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 306,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 489,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.30.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

