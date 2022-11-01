TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $22.52 Million Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,141,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $77,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $835.62 million, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

