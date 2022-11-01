TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Phreesia worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,661 shares of company stock worth $99,792. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

