TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $39,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 142.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.24 and a 200-day moving average of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

