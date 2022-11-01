TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,400 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $32,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

