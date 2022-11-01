TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.43% of Silk Road Medical worth $31,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,364,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after buying an additional 129,993 shares during the last quarter.
Silk Road Medical Price Performance
Shares of SILK stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.
Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Citigroup raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.