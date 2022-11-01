TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.43% of Silk Road Medical worth $31,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,364,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after buying an additional 129,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $1,175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,160.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,753 shares of company stock worth $4,230,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Citigroup raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

