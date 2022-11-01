Timken (NYSE:TKR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $71.29 on Friday. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.