Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,479. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $428.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

In other news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,113 shares in the company, valued at $189,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $385,870. Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 126.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tiptree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.