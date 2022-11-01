Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.91 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00008150 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.34 billion and approximately $20.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

