Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE MODG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 41,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.