Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Down 3.2%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 50,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 52,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
The company has a market cap of C$59.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70.
Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.
