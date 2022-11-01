TraDAO Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. One TraDAO token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001489 BTC on major exchanges. TraDAO has a market capitalization of $320.56 million and $156.00 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TraDAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.76 or 0.31696938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012379 BTC.

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @tradao_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official message board is blog.tradao.finance.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TraDAO (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TraDAO has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TraDAO is 0.28495857 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradao.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

