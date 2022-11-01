Trane Technologies (TT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.05-$7.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.05-7.15 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TT opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,463,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,102,000 after acquiring an additional 94,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

