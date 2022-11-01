Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TREX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $140.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.