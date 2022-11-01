Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $15.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

TCN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The company had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

