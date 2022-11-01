Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.51. 1,683,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27,205% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

