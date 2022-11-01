TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNET. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 375,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.22. TriNet Group has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,578 shares of company stock worth $1,091,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.