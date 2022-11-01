Troy Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,295 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $75,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

PM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,278. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

