Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

