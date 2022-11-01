Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Raised to $38.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Hovde Group to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. 255,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $36.82.
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
