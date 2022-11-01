UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 155 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 172.62 ($2.09).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 121.56 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.16 ($2.21).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

