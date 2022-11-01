UBS Group Trims Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Target Price to €2.00

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from €3.60 ($3.67) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aroundtown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

AANNF remained flat at $2.00 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

