UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UGI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE UGI opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

