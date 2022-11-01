Under Armour (UAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Under Armour has set its FY23 guidance at $0.47-0.53 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.47-$0.53 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

