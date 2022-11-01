Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

