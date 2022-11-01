Uniswap Price Tops $7.17 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.17 or 0.00035003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $220.19 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00268955 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001315 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003534 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004794 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.04278242 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 506 active market(s) with $165,865,138.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.