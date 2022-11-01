United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.45.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $315.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day moving average of $289.20. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

