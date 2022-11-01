United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $20.38

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $19.72. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 69,555 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

