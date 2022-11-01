UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 151,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.9 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $10.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $544.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.99 and its 200 day moving average is $514.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

Get Rating

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

