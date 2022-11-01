Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

UVSP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. 118,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univest Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

