Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.
UVSP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Univest Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. 118,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
