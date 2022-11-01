Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Stock Price Down 4%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 1,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.
Urbanfund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$49.01 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.98.
Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.16 million during the quarter.
Urbanfund Company Profile
Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
