USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004897 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.60 billion and approximately $4.24 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.89 or 0.31293066 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012222 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,597,974,078 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.