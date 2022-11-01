UserTesting (USER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. UserTesting had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, analysts expect UserTesting to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UserTesting stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

In other news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

USER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair lowered UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

