USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Update

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE HUGS remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,048. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. USHG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

