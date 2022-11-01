VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.66. 46,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,241. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.98.

