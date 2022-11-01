Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 678,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,323,664. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49.

